CLOSE
Home

Hit-Boy ft. Rich Boy & PeeJ – “No Talkin” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Hit-Boy’s HS87 crew are still on the rise, but they’ll be in conversation for best crews in Hip-Hop soon enough if their output remains this stellar. Today, they follow-up Audio Push’s triumphant “Parade” record with an even more thumping cut in “No Talkin.”

Hit-Boy leads the charge on this tune, as Rich Boy (yes, that Rich Boy) and PeeJ. On paper, this collaboration is as odd as they come, but the end result is another audibly pleasing addition to HS87’s growing cannon of records. Again, rappers should take heed of what the West Coast collective are doing.

Stream “No Talkin” below.

we-the-plug

Photo: YouTube

hs87 , We The Plug

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close