Hit-Boy ft. Rich Boy & PeeJ – “No Talkin” [LISTEN]

Hit-Boy’s HS87 crew are still on the rise, but they’ll be in conversation for best crews in Hip-Hop soon enough if their output remains this stellar. Today, they follow-up Audio Push’s triumphant “Parade” record with an even more thumping cut in “No Talkin.”

Hit-Boy leads the charge on this tune, as Rich Boy (yes, that Rich Boy) and PeeJ. On paper, this collaboration is as odd as they come, but the end result is another audibly pleasing addition to HS87’s growing cannon of records. Again, rappers should take heed of what the West Coast collective are doing.

Stream “No Talkin” below.

Photo: YouTube