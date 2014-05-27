HS87 ft. Audio Push, Hit-Boy, KiD CuDi & Kent M$ney – “Scorn” [LISTEN]

HS87 are challenging the status quo sonically and their rhymes aren’t too shabby either. But before fans can hear how their talent gels together on their forthcoming collaborative album, We The Plug, the collective assemble on a new song called “Scorn.”

This tune features clique affiliates Hit-Boy, Audio Push, and Kent M$ney, as well as fellow former G.O.O.D. Music artist KiD CuDi. It’s hard to categorize the instrumental, because quite frankly, there’s a lot going on. Ambient chords work alongside pulsating drums and the soulful saxophone riffs to make a hypnotizing sonic composition. The collective of spitters attack the beat properly, but it’s Cudder who stands out most with his blend of singing and spitting.

We The Plug released at midnight today, May 27, and is currently available for purchase via iTunes. But before you cop, feel free to stream “Scorn” below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Instagram