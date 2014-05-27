A First Look At KimYe As Newlyweds [PHOTOS]

Today, we get to see the first official photos of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian as newlyweds.

Courtesy of E! News, fans can now gander at a few awesomely captured moments of Mr. and Mrs. West at their swanky and star-studded wedding.

Each photo op shows the now-married couple beaming with joy after exchanging “I dos” at the Forte di Belvedere, before a crowd of their friends and family.

As expected, the couple share a newlywed kiss immediately after they swapped vows, and much more. Thumb through the photos in the gallery on the following pages.

Congrats to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian on finally becoming life partners. Are you excited for them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Photos: E! News

