HS87 – We The Plug Album Stream [LISTEN]

Few rap cliques have made a run in 2014 like HS87. Those power moves culminated today, May 27, with the release of their We The Plug compilation album.

The house that former G.O.O.D. Music affiliate Hit-Boy built isn’t in a bad position. Having a Grammy winning producer at the helm always helps, but it’s the California native’s improvement as a rapper that’s of the most impressive aspects of the listening experience. Well that, and his supporting characters — Audio Push, Kent M$ney, Bmacthequeen, Big Hit, N.No, K. Roosevelt, and honorary member James Fauntleroy — who equally contribute to the project’s overall aesthetic.

Outside features include obscure picks like Young Dro and Rich Boy, as well as logical guests like KiD CuDi and Kurrupt.

Needless to say that HS87’s We The Plug is worth a spin or two. But don’t worry, Hip-Hop Wired has listeners covered. Stream the cut below and be sure to support by copping via iTunes.

—

Photo: Instagram