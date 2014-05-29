French Montana ft. Chinx – “God Body” [VIDEO]

There’s been a lot of focus on French Montana for what he’s done both in and out of the studio. The former takes precedence today, as the rapper debuted a visual for “God Body,” featuring Chinx.

The tune was first spotted on the Coke Boys 4 mixtape, but has gotten an entirely new life from the Sergio Parra-directed treatment. Fur coats were the only necessary accoutrement for French and Chinx, who collectively talked their ish over sinister production. The clip isn’t anything too extravagant, though the Coke Boys duo’s New York City bravado manages to shine through in most scenes.

Peep the flow in French Montana and Chinx’s video for “God Body” below. For more, be sure to tune into Coke Boys 4.

—

Photo: WSHH