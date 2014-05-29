Maya Angelou Breaks Into A Rap Song On Arsenio Hall [VIDEO]

Before Hip-Hop became a multi-billion dollar corporation, poetry was the thing from which rap derived. It’s only right to say that a historical figure like Maya Angelou – from which countless MCs drew inspiration – is an original lyricist.

The video below is quite a visual treat that we came across, aptly, on #ThrowbackThursday. Bittersweet as it may be, we get to see a younger and livelier version of the poet laureate, only hours after learning she had quietly passed away at her home in Winston-Salem, NC.

Some years back, Arsenio Hall sat down Dr. Maya Angelou on his big couch before she surprised both the host and audience members with a rap song. With all her poise and sassiness, Angelou spat a famous poem called “A Negro Love Song” by Paul Laurence Dunbar.

See the marvel in the video clip below.

