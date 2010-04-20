CLOSE
Home > Akon

T-Pain Releases Webseries For New Album “Revolver Countdown” & Drops “Freaknik” Soundtrack

Leave a comment

T-Pain gives fans a glimpse of the “Road To Revolver” with a new Youtube video series that chronicles the Singer/Rapper on the road while he promotes his new album Revolver, which is scheduled to be released in May.

The 3-part series showcases T-Pain at very stops on his promotional run and features behind the scenes interviews with T-Pain, as well as allows fans to have a backstage glimpse of what happens behind the scenes at his video shoot for his next single “Kiss Her.”

T-Pain – “Kiss Her”

Peep The Video Series After The Jump And More Info On T-Pain [More]

In addition to giving fans a sneak peak with “Road To Revolver,” T-Pain has also decided to bless fans on the 4/20 “holiday” by releasing the soundtrack to the highly successful Cartoon Network collaboration “Freaknik the Musical.”

The soundtrack, which is scheduled to be released today (4/20), will feature appearances by Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Mack Maine.

Revolver is schooled to hit stores on May 18.

To peep the soundtrack, log on to http://nappyboyonline.com/

T-Pain – Russian Roulette- Road To Revolver Ep3

T-Pain – Russian Roulette- Road To Revolver Ep2

T-Pain – Russian Roulette- Road To Revolver Ep1

konvict music , t-pain/ revolver

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
SoundCloud Celebrates What's New, Now and Next in Music at The Good Room
Complex Interviews Soundcloud Rapper Video Director Cole Bennett
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close