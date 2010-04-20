T-Pain Releases Webseries For New Album “Revolver Countdown” & Drops “Freaknik” Soundtrack

T-Pain gives fans a glimpse of the “Road To Revolver” with a new Youtube video series that chronicles the Singer/Rapper on the road while he promotes his new album Revolver, which is scheduled to be released in May.

The 3-part series showcases T-Pain at very stops on his promotional run and features behind the scenes interviews with T-Pain, as well as allows fans to have a backstage glimpse of what happens behind the scenes at his video shoot for his next single “Kiss Her.”

T-Pain – “Kiss Her”

In addition to giving fans a sneak peak with “Road To Revolver,” T-Pain has also decided to bless fans on the 4/20 “holiday” by releasing the soundtrack to the highly successful Cartoon Network collaboration “Freaknik the Musical.”

The soundtrack, which is scheduled to be released today (4/20), will feature appearances by Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Mack Maine.

Revolver is schooled to hit stores on May 18.

To peep the soundtrack, log on to http://nappyboyonline.com/

T-Pain – Russian Roulette- Road To Revolver Ep3

T-Pain – Russian Roulette- Road To Revolver Ep2

T-Pain – Russian Roulette- Road To Revolver Ep1