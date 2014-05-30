B.o.B – “All I Want” [VIDEO]

Rappers tend to chase money in excessive amounts, and Hustle Gang’s B.o.B is no different. He discussed his paper chase on “All I Want” from 2013 LP, Underground Luxury, which finally received a visual treatment.

This isn’t your run of the mill, boastful club record. Bobby Ray’s approach, as in most cases, is thoughtful while sharing his thoughts about how money (or the lack thereof) affects accessibility to the finer things in life. The treatment is equally creative, though simplistic in approach. There’s so much talk about cash that various forms of currency begin to overshadow the folks who claim to be in need of better finances.

The Dennis Liu-directed clip can been seen below. B.o.B’s Underground Luxury LP can be found via iTunes.

—

Photo: MTV