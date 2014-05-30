Did 50 Cent Troll The Universe With That God Awful First Pitch?

Did 50 Cent simply troll us all with that absolutely terrible first pitch, which inspired hilarious slander, at a Mets game? Despite Ferrari’s assertion that he’s a hustler not a ballplayer, plenty are saying that the throwing mishap was a publicity stunt.

Was 50 Cent’s abysmal opening toss at Tuesday’s Mets game intentional? After video of the pathetic pitch made the news in most cities, footage emerged of the “In Da Club” rapper throwing perfect tosses during his warm-up. “He did it so he would get all the press,” said one insider. “He’s got a new album coming out, a new TV show on Starz and he wants to launch a tour.”

The footage of 50 throwing strikes while practicing for the ceremonial first toss can be seen here. Nevertheless, 50’s reps are denying such claims.

A rep for Fiddy denies it was a publicity stunt: “It’s apparent in his excitement on the mound that he released the ball too early, clearly not a stunt.”

Animal Ambition is due in stores June 3, but you can stream it right here.

