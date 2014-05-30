Nike Air Yeezy Collection Selling For $100K On Ebay [PHOTOS]

For fear of sounding bitter, let’s avoid saying that the sneaker game has taken a turn for the worse. But it’s hard to say any different when folks are selling the full Nike Air Yeezy collection on eBay for a whopping $100K.

Yes, you read that right. The fashionable results of a now defunct relationship between Nike and Kanye West are hard to come by to say the least. And when one finds a pair of either the Nike Air Yeezy or Nike Air Yeezy II, the shoe is sure to be expensive. But never did we think that all six sneakers would equal a good portion of a college education.

The actual price is $99,999.99 should that make a difference. If that fee isn’t too steep and your size just happens to be an 11, feel free to cop the Nike Air Yeezy Collection here.

Peep photos of the kicks on the following pages and give us your thoughts on the offer in the comments.

—

Photo: eBay

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »