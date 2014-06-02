Justin Bieber Apologizes For Using The N-Word [VIDEO]

After a video of 15-year-old Justin Bieber telling a racist joke surfaced the Internet, he’s come forward to apologize. As expected, he’s blaming it mostly on his age and his then immaturity.

Justin Bieber had this to say on his behalf to TMZ:

“As a kid, I didn’t understand the power of certain words and how they can hurt. I thought it was ok to repeat hurtful words and jokes, but didn’t realize at the time that it wasn’t funny and that in fact my actions were continuing the ignorance. Thanks to friends and family I learned from my mistakes and grew up and apologized for those wrongs. Now that these mistakes from the past have become public I need to apologize again to all those I have offended. I’m very sorry. I take my friendships with people of all cultures very seriously and I apologize for offending or hurting anyone with my childish and inexcusable mistake. I was a kid then and I am a man now who knows my responsibility to the world and to not make that mistake again. Ignorance has no place in our society and I hope the sharing of my faults can prevent others from making the same mistake in the future. I thought long and hard about what I wanted to say but telling the truth is always what’s right.”

Allegedly, the footage was recorded when the Pop crooner was 15. TMZ said they chose not to publish it when they first discovered it four years ago. We all waited patiently to see how this story would be spun, and the only question that now begs is: does Justin Bieber’s naiveness excuse his bigotry?

