Justin Bieber Caught Using The N-Word Again, Talks Joining KKK

Justin Bieber stays losing. The Canadian Pop singer is seen in yet another video using the N-word.

Reports the New York Daily News:

A new video has reportedly surfaced showing the pop prince singing about killing a ‘N-word’ and joining the Ku Klux Klan. The 24-second clip, viewed by the British tabloid The Sun, shows Justin Bieber changing the words of his 2009 hit, “One Less Lonely Girl” to “One Less Lonely N—–.” The Canadian crooner just Sunday apologized after a 2009 video emerged of him using the same racial slur several times in a punchline to a joke about black people and chainsaws.

In the latest vid, the Biebs allegedly also mentions joining the KKK while giggling. The irony is that “One Less Lonely Girl” was written by Usher, a Black man, who recently refused to comment on Bieber’s use of the racial slur.

Bieber might just want to inform the public of how many more of these asinine videos are floating around out there and apologize in advance.

UPDATE: And now we have the video, see below.

Photo: Instagram