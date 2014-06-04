Lil Wayne, Pharrell & Drake To Perform At 2014 BET Awards

With the 2014 BET Awards just weeks away, anticipation for the annual event heightens after the announcement of a star studded list of performers.

BET has commissioned a list of artists both of the now and legends to take the stage. Lionel Richie, Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams, Drake, Usher, Trey Songz and Jennifer Hudson are due to perform. Viewers will also receive a laugh from the likes of comedians/actors Kevin Hart and Tracy Morgan.

Drizzy leads nominees alongside power couple, Beyoncé and Jay Z, with five each.

It’ll be interesting to see what Weezy brings to the table, considering that Tha Carter V is one of the most highly anticipated albums of the year. It’s also unclear if he and Drake will have a collaborative set, or if the OVO rapper will rock the crowd by his lonesome.

Fans will see soon enough, as the 2014 BET Awards — hosted by Chris Rock — air live from Los Angeles’ Nokia Theater on June 29 at 8pm EST.

—

Photo: WENN.com