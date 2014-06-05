Jennifer Lopez & Ja Rule Perform “I’m Real” At Orchard Beach [Photos]

On Wednesday night (June 4), Jennifer Lopez returned to her native Bronx, New York to put on one tour de force of a musical experience.

The State Farm #NeighborhoodSessions presented JLo Live at Orchard Beach, Pelham Bay Park –– a free concert from the multitalented entertainer and an all-around celebration of her rich community.

Lopez’s set was filled with vibrantly colored garments and flashing lights as she played some her greatest hits and a few of her latest joints.

As expected, the Pop singer aptly entertained her swarming crowd of fanatics with plenty of Hip-Hop dancing, a little strip tease and a Broadway musical-like number. She even enlisted assists by Fat Joe and French Montana who performed “Lean Back” and “I Luh Ya Papi,” respectively. But no surprise was as riveting as when Jenny from the block blessed concert goers by bringing out Ja Rule for a live rendition of “I’m Real.”

Hit the flip to see JLo and Ja Rule work their magic live, in a slew of photo ops from last night’s concert. Plus, check out all three performances in vids at the end.

Photos: WENN

