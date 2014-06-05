Mack Maine Says Bieber “Legitimately Adopted” Hip-Hop & African American Culture

Rappers stay guilty of trolling, but nothing takes the cake like Mack Maine’s latest plea for Justin Bieber’s usage of the N-word.

Via TMZ:

Young Money Prez Mack Maine tells TMZ … everyone on the label has interacted with Bieber extensively and there has not been a hint of racism on Justin’s part. Mack Maine says the majority of Justin’s crew is black, and “Bieber does not have a slave mentality. He treats his people with respect.” Mack Maine says Justin has “legitimately adopted the culture of the hip hop, African American culture.” And Mack Maine says everyone in the Young Money camp believes Bieber’s age at the time he recorded the song is highly relevant. Mack Maine confessed, “I remember telling a white man, Chinese man, Black man joke as a kid that was terrible and I told it to my friends because I thought they’d think it was funny.”

That said, it’s clear that Lil Wayne, Birdman and the rest of YMCMB still have Bieber’s back and will continue to work with him, despite the latest racist video to surface that shows him crooning “one less lonely n**ger.”

Photo: WENN