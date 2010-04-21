Pharrell Williams Launches New Website

Star Trak CEO and super producer Pharrell Williams is taking time from his high profile collaborations to reach out to the kids with a new website aimed at teenagers.

Kidult.com is a fully interactive website launched by Williams to speak to teenagers about topics ranging from the latest gadgets to celebrity news and political current events.

“Kidult is a reliable news source that speaks directly to teenagers,” Pharell said in an interview with US Magazine. “It also gives them a chance to get involved and speak to other young people about issues they care about. Kidult is the site I wish I had when I was in high school.”

The website was inspired by his teenage fans to report on politics, technology, health, fashion, science, business, environmental issues, sports, gaming and entertainment news geared just for them even includes a team of young writers doing interviews with celebs and “cool job” professionals.

In addition to pop culture, teens can even listen to President Obama’s weekly radio address or learn how to pay off credit card debt.

Not straying from music, Pharrell has also been very busy working with Asher Roth on his upcoming sophomore album.

According to Roth, he and the Neptune member knocked out 12 tracks in 12 days.

“We linked up in Miami,” Roth explained in an interview with MTV. “Very good chemistry as far as creating music. We was down there while it was all snowy in New York. We had a blast. I think we have some really beautiful music for warm weather. He really is a genius. Working with him, it’s really fast. We wound up doing 12 records in 12 days, which is really good numbers. It’s quick. He gets an idea and he harnesses that idea really quick. It’s cool when someone like me gets to step into the studio with him.”

For more information about Kidult, log onto www.kidult.com