Gucci Mane ft. PeeWee Longway – “Time To Get Paid” [LISTEN]

Gucci Mane unleashed another new record from behind bars. This one is titled “Time To Get Paid” and features his 1017 Brick Squad artist PeeWee Longway.

The track — oddly credited to Gucci — will live on Longway’s The White Album, due to release on June 17. Produced by Metro Boomin, the song dons of Guwop’s best verses of recent memory. It’s also a lot milder than his diss aimed at The Game on “The Definition.”

Stream “Time To Get Paid” below.

Photo: Cam Kirk

PeeWee Longway

