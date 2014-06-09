HS87 Freestyle On Original Hit-Boy Beats [Video]

West Coast collective HS87 recently invaded Sway In The Morning to promote their We The Plug compilation album. In addition to a few shameless plugs, the bubbling crew displayed their emceeing abilities during a freestyle session.

Comprised of Hit-Boy, Audio Push, Kent Money, B-Mac The Queen, N.No, B. Carr and his father, Big Hit, the collective’s range goes understated. Both detractors and those not privy to what HS87’s cooked up thus far could very well be converted by this footage. On top of the fact that the entire clique rhymed off the top of the dome, viewers get the extra incentive of hearing some original production from Hit-Boy.

See what HS87 is made of in the vid below and Big Hit’s “G’z Don’t Cry” treatment on the next page. Also, be sure to cop their We The Plug project via iTunes.

Photo: YouTube

