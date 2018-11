G-Unit are unwavering in their momentum and coming back for their spot as the clique with the filthiest remixes out.

50 Cent, Tony Yayo, Lloyd Banks and the newly christened gorilla Kidd Kidd, hop on Trey Songz’s “Ordinary” for a boastful remix where each go bar for bar about the upper echelons.

Spin the Unit’s latest musical snack “Ordinary Ni**a,” below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Interscope