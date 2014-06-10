Kendrick Lamar On Troy Ave: “I Never Focus On His Music” [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar, who indeed is working on a new album, expressed in a recent interview how he felt about New York’s own Troy Ave.

In a casual conversation with L.A. station KIIS FM, K.Dot talked about new music, Dr. Dre’s assistance and rappers today. He eventually addressed Troy Ave characterizing him as a “weirdo” rapper. “I’ve never met him,” he said without hesitation. “I never focus on his music either.”

Earlier in their chat, Dot equally touched on Lupe Fiasco’s recent commententary on rappers he thinks are better lyricists than Compton’s hero. “Everybody is entitled to their opinion,” said Dot. “I just continue to do what I do.”

Check out the full interview in the video clip below. Let us know what you think in the comments. Question: what’s a weirdo rapper anyway?

Photo: WENN