Jim Jones To Teach Music Business 101 Class

Dipset President turned CEO Jim Jones has longed bragged about the ability to “teach a class on how to have swag” and thanks to a New York City high school, he will have that chance.

The 6 week high school course entitled Music Business 101, is presented by Entertainers for Education Alliance (E4EA) and designed to give students a chance to learn the ins and outs of the music business first hand from Jim Jones and numerous other special guests.

“Jim has been a longstanding E4EA board member,” said Tonya Lewis, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Entertainers 4 Education Alliance Inc. “He is a true Hip-Hop talent who will teach and inspire kids about the many aspects of the music industry. We know he will have a positive impact on the kids.”

High School Students aren’t the only ones who will have the opportunity to learn from Jimmy’s valuable insight. On April 27th, Jones will be lecturing at Fordham University to discuss fundamentals and business practices of the music industry and also explore creative content, artist management, music operations, music business threats, opportunities and networking.

Even more interesting Jim Jones will discuss intellectual property issues, production and distribution models and potential entrepreneur opportunities that are available.

Wow, with the pending Dipset reunion and the various opportunities, we may see a rise in the Dipset nation after all.