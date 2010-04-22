Diddy Apologizes To Vodka Competitors

Diddy decided to apologize to his vodka competitors after he won two prestigious double gold medals in the San Francisco World Spirits competition.

“You know it’s time that I step back and apologize to my competition for some of the things I’ve done lately.”

Via Twitter Diddy released a video detailing his heartfelt apology:

Peep the video and let us know if it was sincere.

LMAO at Diddy sitting in the tub with bubbles on his head. Only Diddy can get away with something like this.