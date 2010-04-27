Eminem’s First Single Dropping This Week; Unleashes New Freestyle

In the road to rehabilitation, Eminem has opened up his world to the fans once again and was a dominant factor in 2009 and it seems not much is changing with 2010.

Building more anticipation for his new project in June, Em unleashes a lyrical barrage with the recently released freestyles utilizing Drake’s “Over” and Lloyd Banks’ “Beamer, Benz Or Bentley”.

“Despicable Freestyle”

Damn….got bars??

With his upcoming album Recovery dropping on June 22, he announced through his twitter that the first single “Not Afraid” will be dropping this week.

Let’s hope he’s not pulling a Dre move, although Slim Shady usually comes through.