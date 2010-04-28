Big Boi: “The Road To Sir Lucious Left Foot” [Video]

ATLien and half of legendary group Outkast, Big Boi, decided to give fans a look into the road he travelled to become part of one of the most legendary groups in the game.

In part one of the video series “The Road to Sir Lucious Left Foot” (Frazier Homes)”, Big Boi allows fans to see the projects that he grew up in, while explaining the sentimental value of his home turf Frazier Homes.

“If you look behind me this is the building that I grew up in,” Big Boi said, “This is one of the only places that I remember my mother and father lived together in the same house.”

Big Boi states that he plans to show the fans the exact road he traveled to become Sir Lucious Left Foot. Enough of what we have to say, peep the video:

