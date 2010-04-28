J. Cole Drops First Single; Album Title Announced

Being looked at as the most anticipated member of the XXL Freshman Class of 2010, all eyes have essentially been on J. Cole, waiting on his next move.

Under the tutelage of Jay-Z, the Roc Nation’s first artist is showing signs of his debut album, releasing what is reported to be his first single.

“Who Dat”

Thoughts??

With the rumored single out, resources are stating the Cole’s first offering will be titled Cole World and it should definitely be expected to drop over the summer.

Having so many major names dropping between June and August, who would Cole choose to “compete” with?

From The Come Up to The Warm Up, Cole has exceeded expectations in regards to the mixtape world and presented something not done by many rappers of today.

His moves, however, have been related to the mixtape circuit, and as is the case with Drake, it’s a completely different world when it comes to an actual studio effort.