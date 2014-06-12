Drake Announces “Drake Vs. Lil Wayne” Tour [Photos]

It’s a wonder this didn’t happen sooner, but Drake took to Twitter to announce that he and Lil Wayne are embarking on “Drake Vs. Lil Wayne” tour this summer.

The tweet, while ambiguous at first, was accompanied by artwork that’s inspired by the Street Fighter 2 logo. An Instagram message posted in conjuncture with the message revealed that the YMCMB duo will invade arenas beginning August 8 in Buffalo, NY. Lil Wayne and Drake will hit 31 cities in total, including New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Boston, Houston, and more.

Citi card members have first dibs on presale tickets between Tuesday, June 17 at 10 AM and Thursday, June 19 at 10 PM. Tickets will be accessible to the general public on June 20th here. Peep the touring schedule on the following page.

Photo: YouTube

