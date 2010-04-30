Jay Electronica Releases “The Ghost Of Christopher Wallace”

STOP THE PRESS PEOPLE, STOP THE PRESS!!!

After milking “Exhibit C” of all that it is worth, Jay Electronica finally unveils a new track for fans to bite into.

“The Ghost Of Christopher Wallace” feat. Diddy

While there is still NO word on a date for a project from the rapper, it must always just be commended to at least have something new.

And oh yeah Diddy, keeps your hands away from Electronica, the fans don’t need you trying to f**k up a song yelling.

