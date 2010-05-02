Diddy Visits Lil Wayne In Jail

While Lil Wayne continues serving his 12 month sentence at New York’s Rikers Island prison, his time behind bars is continuing to be documented.

As previously reported a prison guard says she was fired from the facility for reportedly spying on the YM founder in April.

That woman, Amelia Negron, plans to file a lawsuit against the city of New York to clear her name.

Now the latest in Lil Wayne’s prison news is that he was paid a visit by none other than Mr. “Take That,Take That” himself Diddy.

According to The New York Daily News, Diddy visited Weezy at the prison’s Eric M. Taylor Correctional facility Wednesday.

The NYDN also reports that he did not have private transportation to the facility and was bused over on the prison’s public bus.

Diddy’s visit was reportedly limited to one hour.

