Fat Joe Wants Rap Version of Kanye West

“My favorite rapper is Kanye West and when he did the singing album, I purposely didn’t buy it.”

Coincidentally Fat Joe, whatever is featured on the last few albums that have been released, not many have been buying you albums either.

Maybe it’s just a protest until they hear the Joey Crack they remembered…maybe???

During an interview with Ozone Magazine, the rapper spoke on wanting the rap version of Kanye West back and intentionally avoiding 808s and Heartbreak, believing that it would make West go back to rap.

“I was like, I’m protesting it man, I’m boycotting it. I ain’t with that Shyte. I want the Kanye rapping about his moms, rapping about this Shyte.”

With rapper’s holding down sales as being representation of their product, last time everyone checked, West’s singing landed him another platinum plaque, even though everyone “hated” it so much.

So even at his alleged “worst”, West still was the best in the end??? Damn…

Well, The Darkside is quickly approachind so hopefully “boycotting” the past few releases from Fat Joe will pay off this time around and the rapper will be able to deliver that vintage sound that fans gravitated to him for.

There’s only so many times a rapper can claim ringtone sales as being an overall success when the album is still a dud.