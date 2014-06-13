Chris Rock Says Kanye West Inspired “The Black Plague” Tour [Video]

Chris Rock discussed a few topics, including his upcoming hosting gig at the 2014 BET Awards, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, but he also made an epic revelation. The renowned comedian will embark on “The Black Plague” world tour this fall.

“End of October, November… yeah, ” Rock replied when asked when he’s hitting the road. Interestingly, the title of the tour wasn’t birthed by the Brooklyn native, but instead came from the mind of Kanye West.

“Kanye gave me that name,” Rock said. “We were listening to records or whatever, and he said ‘black plague.’ I was like, ‘Woo! Can I use that?'”

That’s such a loaded quote, because it indicates Rock’s return to tour and adds life to news that West’s upcoming LP could arrive sooner than later. But in the meantime, expect Chris Rock to invade television sets live from the Nokia Theatre in L.A. on Sunday, June 29 at 8 PM on BET.

Peep him speak in the footage below.

Photo: YouTube