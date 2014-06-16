X Ambassadors & Jamie N Commons ft. Jay Z – “Jungle (Remix)” [Listen]

In the years post-Roc-A-Fella, Jay Z’s worldly appeal has grown tenfold. The same can be said about his business savvy, which is partially the reason he tapped into the current World Cup hoopla on X Ambassadors and Jamie N Commons’ “Jungle (Remix).”

Hov now leads the charge on the Hip-Hop and Rock infused track with an opening verse that displays his dexterous rhyming ability. “It’s cops to dodge in the City of God/ To reach the goals of these soccer stars/ It’s records to break, flags to wave, the city is ours,” Jay spits.

“Jungle (Remix)” is part of BeatsByDre’s World Cup marketing campaign and is the sonic backing for a new ad. Hear Jay Z deliver potent lines in the footage. Lil Wayne, LeBron James, and a host of soccer players make cameo appearances. Also, the audio for the cut can be heard below as well.

