G-Unit – “They Talked About Jesus” [Listen]

G-Unit aren’t done snatching other rapper’s beats. Following a slew of freestyles on current tracks like Drake’s “0 to 100,” Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, and Young Buck return with a blast from the past called “They Talked About Jesus.”

Guerrilla Unit deliver gritty street bars over a beat that samples Wu-Tang Clan’s “Tearz.” The trio’s potent verses will quickly have listeners asking themselves, “2002, is that you?” Banks and Buck’s chemistry on wax is also worth noting and can be heard on a chorus that chants, “Somebody called and said the Rap game needs us (they talking)/ F*ck it, they talked about Jesus.”

Despite 50 Cent and new G-Unit recruit Kidd Kidd being absent from the song, this may be the crew’s best release since reuniting at Summer Jam 2014. Stream the cut below.

Photo: Instagram