G-Unit – “Nah I’m Talkin Bout” [Video]

G-Unit have been relentless with a tidal wave of new material. Today, the collective unite in the visual for their early fan-favorite freestyle, “Nah I’m Talkin Bout.”

50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, Young Buck, and the newly recruited Kidd Kidd deliver their melodic lines inside of a warehouse. The Eif Rivera-directed treatment doesn’t get much more complicated than that, but it’s good to see that G-Unit are taking their latest tracks to the small screen.

A few weeks ago, 50 spoke with the Good Day Philadelphia morning show about the crew’s upcoming album, due to release later this year.

Expect more info on the project as the year progresses. View the video for G-Unit’s “Nah I’m Talkin Bout” below.

Photo: YouTube