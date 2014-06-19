T.I. Surprises Jennifer Lopez On 106 & Park [Photos]

Following the release of her eighth studio album, A.K.A., Jennifer Lopez stops by 106 & Park to chop it up with hosts Bow Wow and Keshia Chante. T.I., who is featured on her newly released project, surprises JLo by walking out to their joint single.

Lopez, 44, is joined on the 106 couch by T.I. who is also celebrating a new project – the visual treatment for his newest Paperwork cut “No Mediocre,” featuring Iggy Azalea.

Peep all the action on the video clip below and much more in the gallery on the following pages.

Photos: WENN

