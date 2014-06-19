CLOSE
HomeNews

T.I. Surprises Jennifer Lopez On 106 & Park [Photos]

Leave a comment

Following the release of her eighth studio album, A.K.A., Jennifer Lopez stops by 106 & Park to chop it up with hosts Bow Wow and Keshia Chante. T.I., who is featured on her newly released project, surprises JLo by walking out to their joint single.

Lopez, 44, is joined on the 106 couch by T.I. who is also celebrating a new project – the visual treatment for his newest Paperwork cut “No Mediocre,” featuring Iggy Azalea.

Peep all the action on the video clip below and much more in the gallery on the following pages.


Photos: WENN

106 & park

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close