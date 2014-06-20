Troy Ave ft. Diddy, Ma$e & T.I. – “Your Style (Remix)” [Listen]

Troy Ave delivered a certified toe-tapper with his “Your Style” single, but for weeks he continuously pegged the remix as the next big thing. The XXL Freshman finally showed and proved last night (June 19) when he debuted the updated version of the cut, featuring Diddy, Ma$e, and T.I.

Yes, you read that right. Produced by Chase N. Cashe, the cut reaches pinnacle levels of summertime jigginess, and that was just the original track. But the addition of the former Bad Boy tandem makes the cut feel like a 1997 block party anthem. The Kang’s closing verse is also worth noting, as it displays his dexterous flow. But this is such a New York City thing that the Atlanta native could get lost in the shuffle.

Stream Troy Ave’s “Your Style (Remix)” below. Give us your thoughts on the cut in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram