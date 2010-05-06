Olivia Defends Leaked Track With Drake, Calls His Actions “Corny”

Former G-Unit songstress Olivia is lashing out at Drake for making infamous allegations that she was using one of his old songs as a feature without his permission.

As previously reported, a track from her new mixtape was leaked to the internet as a feature with Drake but was quickly shut down by Drizzy who released a statement saying, quote:

“ I don’t support taking unauthorized recordings and marketing them as features. I’ve never worked with Olivia…”

Now Olivia is defending herself while denouncing Drake’s swift reaction as “corny.”

She tells MTV,

“I think that was corny because it’s a mixtape. You started off doing mixtapes, are you serious? You’re really serious right now?”

She also adds that she was surprised by the way he acted and thought Drake signed off on the “feature.” Olivia also made sure to coyly thank him for the publicity.

“Wow is he trying to hate right now? I’m confused, I though that’s what mixtapes were. And first of all, we heard you got paid for it, it’s cleared!….thanks for the publicity. Thanks Drizzy!”

Check out Olivia’s full interview with MTV’s Mixtape Daily below.