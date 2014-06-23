Jim Jones ft. Trey Songz – “The Sh*t” [Listen]

Your thoughts on Chicago’s collective of street rappers are of no consequence when discussing their overall influence on the rap game. That said, Jim Jones released a collab with Trey Songz titled “The Sh*t,” a term popularized by The Windy City.

The crooner’s chants of, “She with the sh*t,” indicates just where the night’s about to go. The tune’s sexual references are far from undertones, as Jones and Trey talk their ish properly over some energetic, synth-heavy production. It’s clear that the Harlem native had summer in mind when crafting the track

Hear the latest iteration of the collaborative relationship Jim Jones and Trey Songz struck on “Summer Wit’ Miami” below. Share your thoughts on the record in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram