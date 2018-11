23. A$AP Rocky

@asvpxrocky

Location: Harlem, NY

Followers: 725K

Ever since he struck a harmonious chord with 2013’s “Fashion Killa” and had the money to back it up, A$AP Rocky has been undoubtedly injecting the contents of his closet into Hip-Hop culture. The oft-outlandish gear has officially infiltrated stores worldwide, making it an official movement.

Photo: Andres Otero/WENN.com