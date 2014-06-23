Kanye West Teaching At Fashion Schools For Community Service

Remember that time Kanye West blessed a paparazzo in LAX with a quasi-fade? Part of Yeezy’s plea deal to avoid jail time in the aforementioned case included court-mandated community service, which it turns out means speaking at fashion colleges. Sweet gig.

TMZ reports:

Yeezy hit up the L.A. Trade Technical College Monday in his paparazzi beatdown criminal case to speak with students about his personal experiences in the fashion biz … and hopefully about leather jogging pants as well.

We’re told this is Kanye’s 3rd visit to LATTC in the last 6 weeks (see pic above) … which specializes in designing apparel. Today’s lesson was all about designers and it lasted 3 hours.

In case you don’t remember — Kanye cut a plea deal back in March — avoiding jail by agreeing to 24 months informal probation and 250 hours community service.

We’re told Kanye has been chipping away at his hours by speaking at multiple colleges.