Kanye West Teaching At Fashion Schools For Community Service

Remember that time Kanye West blessed a paparazzo in LAX with a quasi-fade? Part of Yeezy’s plea deal to avoid jail time in the aforementioned case included court-mandated community service, which it turns out means speaking at fashion colleges. Sweet gig.
Yeezy hit up the L.A. Trade Technical College Monday in his paparazzi beatdown criminal case to speak with students about his personal experiences in the fashion biz … and hopefully about leather jogging pants as well.
We’re told this is Kanye’s 3rd visit to LATTC in the last 6 weeks (see pic above) … which specializes in designing apparel. Today’s lesson was all about designers and it lasted 3 hours.
In case you don’t remember — Kanye cut a plea deal back in March — avoiding jail by agreeing to 24 months informal probation and 250 hours community service.
We’re told Kanye has been chipping away at his hours by speaking at multiple colleges.
Not bad for a self-proclaimed college dropout.
—
Photo: Instagram