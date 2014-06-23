DJ Drama Says Estranged Wife Used Their Business Money To Cheat On Him

Atlanta rap ambassador DJ Drama has been showing no signs of his hustle slowing down. As for his soon-to-be-ex-wife Summer Walker, well that’s quite the polar opposite story.

Unlike the typical divorce proceedings where one scorned ex attempts to purge the other’s bank accounts for personal gain, the estranged couple weaved a much more complicated financial struggle.

Walker says she and Drama (real name Tyree Simmons) held several business junctures together but in light of the divorce hearings, he’s shut her out of the accounts, forcing her to scrap and crawl for a meal. In documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand, Mr. Thanksgiving is literally spinning a completely different tune.

According to Drama, the biggest death-blow to their two-year marriage was Walker’s alleged mishandling of the money to fund her extramarital affairs. Whether this includes showering her lovers with extravagant gifts and trips is uncertain, but the apparently the freeze put on the account was so severe, Walker had to file an emergency hearing in attempts make some ends meet.

The court documents also state that since they are still technically married, Drama is still paying Walker $2,500 a month.

And now for the jig. Walker claims said the $2,500 payments are not enough to keep up with her living expenses, which she claims tally up to $23,000 monthly. As previously stated, the couple were married for two years and didn’t have any children together. Walker’s lawyers may want to seek some sort of alimony settlement because this money well might dry up sooner than later.

The juicy court documents can be found in their entirety here. Drama has allegedly moved on with model Jessica Burciaga.

—

Photo: FreddyO.com