J. Cole Discusses Rap Career; Album Title

Contrary to the belief of many, the upcoming debut album from J. Cole is not titled Cole World, as many have speculated over the last week after the release of his official single “Who Dat”.

Aside from the single and stating that the album might be released in August, the entire project is still under a cloak of mystery as the XXL Freshman is being very particular as to what information he leaks out.

With anticipation turning into anxiety for many, fans are on their heels waiting to find out exactly what’s going on.

During a recent interview with student Jon Moreno, more questions are actually answered in terms of Cole’s next move.

