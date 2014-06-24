Watch Kanye West’s Loquacious Cannes Talk [VIDEO]

Kanye West speaking at Cannes last week led to so many quoatables we couldn’t resist compiling them right here. For those of you not inclined to read (pretty ironic considering…never mind), the entire talk has now been made available via video.

Last week, Kanye West, Steve Stoute and Ben Horowitz held court in Cannes, France as a part of the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. In a seminar titled “Technology, Culture, and Consumer Adoption: Learning to Read the Cultural Landscape,” West prefaced his words by saying he didn’t want to make any “over-the-top statements that end up getting quoted.”

There won’t be any mistaking anything on this side, because STASHED is proud to premiere the entire video of these three groundbreaking gentlemen at the Cannes Lions festival. “There would have been no Beats deal without the Samsung deal. It showed the No. 1 company the importance of connecting with culture,” said West on the deal Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine recently inked with Apple.