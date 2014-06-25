CLOSE
Win Tickets To Jay Z & Beyoncé “On The Run” MetLife Stadium Tour Stop!

Jay Z and Beyoncé’s “On The Run” tour is on the schedule to be the second highest-grossing tour, ever. Here’s your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Met Life Stadium stop of the tour on July 12. 

In order to win a pair of tickets, make sure you’re following @HipHopWired and @LiveNationNYC on Twitter, and tweet your favorite Jay Z and Beyoncé collaboration along with the hashtag #OnTheRunHHW.

Follow all these steps, and you may be chosen to win a pair of tickets. Good luck!

Photo: Beyonce/Tumblr

