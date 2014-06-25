Ghostface Killah & BADBADNOTGOOD Perform At ALIFE Sessions [Video]

CLOSE
The ALIFE Sessions in New York City are shaping up to be one of the dopest concert series around. The most recent iteration featured a performance by the legendary Ghostface Killah and Toronto jazz-punk trio BADBADNOTGOOD.

The Wu-Tang Clan MC revealed that his collaborative work with the band was facilitated by producer Frank Dukes, who’s worked with both parties. “He was like, ‘Yo, I have this Rock group that I’m trying to do right now, and would you be willing to smash a few joints out?,'” Tony Starks recalled.

Coming from opposing musical backgrounds, Ghostface and BBNG churned out Six Degrees,” a hypnotic tune featuring Danny Brown. Needless to say that the track was a sign of their chemistry, which could be seen during their time on stage. 

See how their performance turned out in the footage below. Share your thoughts in the comments.

