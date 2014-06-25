Sir Michael Rocks ft. Iamsu! & Casey Veggies – “Bussin” [Listen]

“Bussin” is a popular term that Chicago folks use when speaking about women of ill repute. Just ask Sir Michael Rocks, who returns with a song titled after the colloquialism, featuring Iamsu! and Casey Veggies.

Backed by bouncy production, the cut has an anthem-like feel and the braggadocio to match. “Don’t try to play me man, cause I ain’t with that sh*t/ Slobbing on my knob, my name she can’t forget,” chants Mikey on the chorus. There’s an undoubted catchiness in the trio’s delivery, as their bars rely more on flow than anything else. Simply put, this is just a fun record meant for flossing.

“Bussin” will appear on Sir Michael Rocks’ upcoming project, Banco, due to release on July 29. Stream it below.

Photo: Instagram