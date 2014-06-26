Cam’ron Premieres Inaugural Trailer For First Of The Month Series [Video]

July 1 will be ground zero for the impact of Cam’ron’s First Of The Month EP and short film series. And just a few days shy of the dual release, fans receive the official trailer courtesy of the good folks at Complex.

Killa Season is officially upon us, and with it comes the return of Cousin Bang, a flagrantly disgruntled, gun-toting wild card who hails from Chicago and claims to be Cam’ron’s kin. Bang narrates the street tale, which co-stars the Harlem rapper’s longtime girlfriend JuJu and rapper Sen City. Spoiler alert: expect more money, more murder, more homicide.

Cam’ron unveiled the tracklist for the first of six EPs on Tuesday, June 24. Peep that here. Watch the five minute trailer for the inaugural installment of First Of The Month below.

—

Photo: YouTube