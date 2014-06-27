Beyoncé Writes Heartfelt Tribute To Michael Jackson

June 25, 2014 marked the five-year anniversary of Michael Jackson’s untimely death. Fans across the globe observed and reflected on the King of Pop’s unexpected passing.

A touching ode to MJ came from one of Pop culture’s most influential voices today –– Beyoncé. Via a post on her official site, Mrs. Carter took a look back on how Jackson and his musicianship inspired her at a very early age.

She recounted a time when her producer suggested she watch an old Jackson 5 video of “Who’s Loving You” to get a sense of his soul, noting his wisdom was well beyond his years.

Bey’s open letter reads as following:

When I was just starting out, my first producer used to make me listen to Michael Jackson’s live performance of “Who’s Loving You.” He would have me watch that for hours back to back to back. What he wanted me to learn was his soul. You could hear his soul. And he was this little kid who hadn’t experienced love but he was a vessel. For whatever reason he could evoke more emotion than an adult. It was so raw and so pure. It was these little things that he did that were just swag. It’s something that’s God given. Michael taught me that sometimes you have to forget technique, forget what you have on. If you feel silly, you have to go from the gut just let it go. Michael Jackson changed me, and helped me to become the artist I am thank you Michael. Love always, B

RIP, Michael.

Photo: WENN