BET Seeking Chris Brown Reality Show

BET‘s forays into reality television have been a struggle. Remember College Hill? Exactly. But the network is looking to change things with a Chris Brown reality series.

You read the right.

Reports TMZ:

Multiple sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … BET has made it clear to several production companies … the network would absolutely air a Chris Brown reality series, chronicling his life after jail.



We’re told several production companies are angling to sign Chris, but so far that hasn’t happened. If it does, we’re told the show will get on the air.



A focus group was held Tuesday in the San Fernando Valley … asking participants if they’d watch a reality show in which Chris tries to stay on the straight and narrow — free from violence and drugs.



We’re told the group — comprised entirely of African American females — was split, but the majority said they’d watch to see if Chris would screw up.

The 2014 BET Experience is going down right now is Los Angeles.

Did anyone ask Chris Brown, who just passed on a plea deal and is going to trial, if he wants to be in a reality show, though?

