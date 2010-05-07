Jadakiss Talks “Top 5 Dead Or Alive”

Making big moves with the move to Def Jam and releasing the much anticipated album, The Last Kiss, Jadakiss has shown no signs of stopping his stampede back into the game.

Recently dropping the third installment, The Champ Is Here Pt. 3, the rapper is already gearing up for his fourth studio album Top 5, Dead Or Alive.

He said it more than enough, so it’s only suitable that Kiss wear such a title.

During an interview with MTV, one-third of L.O.X. spoke on the upcoming project and the process now.

“I got about three good ones,” he said of the songs. “Not even recorded. I got probably two verses off each song. Maybe four good ones. [DJ Drama] sent me something. I’m doing real careful selection on production on this project.”

While his mixtape ethic is unmatched, the rapper’s ability in the album department has generally come up short for fans. He assures that the criticism has been noticed and he plans to make this project a momentous occasion.

“Just fire,” he added about what he’s looking for. “But big songs! Even my street joints, even if it’s a symphony. If every verse got 75 curses in it, I want the production to be big.”

“Top 5, dead or alive, and that’s just off one LP.” Let’s hope that Kiss can finally make such a claim more concrete with the upcoming release.