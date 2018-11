So Beyoncé and Jay Z weren’t really at the 2014 BET Awards show, but somehow they still managed to bring the house down with a pre-recorded performance of “Partition,” the remix.

Mr. and Mrs. Carter closed out the evening with a video from their “On the Run” tour, Cincinnati stop. While Jay spit a few new bars, Bey blessed viewers with a number as seductive as ever.

Peep their performance below.

—

Photo: WENN.com